Macey Kroeger, Micah Jeppesen

Kroeger-Jeppesen
Kurt and Kathy Kroeger of Dannebrog and Ronald and Caroline Jeppesen of Pleasant Dale are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their children, Macey Kate Kroeger and Micah Jared Jeppesen.
Macey is a 2016 graduate of Grand Island Northwest High School. She received Bachelor of Arts degrees in English and criminal justice from Concordia University-Seward in May 2019. She is a second-year student of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, College of Law.
Micah is a 2014 graduate of Milford High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Concordia University-Seward in May 2018. For the past two years, he as been employed as a laboratory technician with Loveland Products in Fairbury. This fall, he will be attending UNL in the Ph.D. Analytical Chemistry Program.
The couple will be united in marriage on July 25, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.