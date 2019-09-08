Laura Springer, Shayne Arriola

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITY...ONE-QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * IMPACTS...VERY LOW VISIBILITY IN SOME AREAS WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS, WHICH INCLUDES PORTIONS OF INTERSTATE 80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&