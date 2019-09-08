Laura Springer, Shayne Arriola

Springer-Arriola
Laura Springer and Shayne Arriola will exchange wedding vows Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Newman Center, in Lincoln.
Laura Springer is the daughter of Daniel and Susan Springer of Grand Island. Shayne Arriola is the son of Lori Arriola, also of Grand Island.
Both Laura and Shayne are 2014 graduates of Grand Island Northwest High School and 2018 graduates of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Laura graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and majored in history and communication studies. She was a Chancellors Scholar and graduated with highest distinction. She is currently employed at the Nebraska Alumni Association as assistant director of Student and Alumni Engagement. Shayne graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, also with highest distinction, and majored in marketing. He is employed at NRC Health as a business development manager.
Laura and Shayne were engaged in September of 2017. Their engagement took place on the field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, after being crowned 2017 UNL homecoming king and queen.