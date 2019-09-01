Kelsey Lindberg, Kyle Hanquist

Lindberg-Hanquist
Kelsey Lindberg of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Kyle Hanquist of Tucson, Ariz., will exchange wedding vows in September in Ann Arbor.
Kelsey is the daughter of Craig and Michele Lindberg of Canton, Mich. She graduated from Canton High School in 2010 and earned her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan in 2014. She received her master’s in industrial and operations from the University of Michigan in 2018. She currently is a human factors engineer at Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, Mich.
Kyle is the son of Gregg and Cindy Hanquist of Marquette. He graduated from Central City High School in 2008 and earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2012. He did his postgraduate work in aerospace engineering at the University of Michigan, receiving his master’s in 2015 and his doctorate in 2017. Kyle is currently an assistant professor of aerospace & mechanical engineering at the University of Arizona.