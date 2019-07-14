Kara Brostrom, Benjamin Williamson

Brostrom-Williamson
Kevin and Bev Brostrom of Grand Island are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kara, to Benjamin Williamson, both of Lincoln. The couple is planning to be married Aug. 17, 2019, at First Plymouth Church in Lincoln.
Kara is a 2009 graduate of Grand Island Senior High School and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received both her Bachelor’s Degree in 2013 and Juris Doctor in 2016.
Ben is the son of Scott Williamson and Karen Williamson-Conway of Lincoln. The groom-to-be graduated from Lincoln Southeast in 2008 and received his Bachelor’s Degree in 2012 and his Juris Doctor in 2015 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Kara is an attorney with Baylor Evnen LLP and Ben is an attorney with Invest Nebraska Corporation, both located in Lincoln.