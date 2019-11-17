Jessica Parker, John Lourens

Parker-Lourens
Larry and Rebecca Parker of Grand Island are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Parker, to John Lourens, son of Doug and Diane Lourens of Urbandale, Iowa.
Jessica’s grandparents are the late Claudia and Ralph Badura and the late Henrietta and Boyd Parker.
John’s grandparents are Larry and Joyce Lourens and the late Lydia and Edmund Stuenkel.
The bride-to-be graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2008 and graduated in 2012 from Creighton University, where she majored in Journalism, Public Relations and Advertising with a minor in Business Administration. She works as Senior Associate Marketing Manager for First National Bank of Omaha.
The future groom graduated from Urbandale High School in 2009 and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, in 2013 with a major in Marketing. He works as a Business Analysis Manager for Marriott.
Jessica and John’s wedding will be May 2, 2020, at Creighton University, St. John’s Church in Omaha.