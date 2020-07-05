Jenna Krueger, Micah Hesterman

Krueger-Hesterman
Rex and Susan Krueger of Muscatine, Iowa, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jenna, to Micah Hesterman, son of Phillip and Rebecca Hesterman of Grand Island.
Ms. Krueger is a 2010 graduate of Muscatine High School in Muscatine and received an undergraduate degree in 2014 and a master’s degree in 2016 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is an architect for DLR Group in Lincoln.
Mr. Hesterman is a 2007 graduate of Northwest High School in Grand Island and received an undergraduate degree in 2011 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is an elementary music teacher for Central City Public Schools in Central City.
A July 11, 2020, wedding is planned at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lincoln.