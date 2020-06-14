Hannah Klanecky, Logan Dickey

Klanecky-Dickey
Terry and Sharon Klanecky of Grand Island are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Hannah Lea, to Logan Myles Dickey of Grand Island. The prospective bridegroom is the son of Brigitte Dickey and Todd Jarosz, and Randy and Joi Dickey, all of Grand Island.
Hannah is a 2016 graduate of Northwest High School. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Wayne State College in May 2020 and will attend the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Dentistry at Lincoln in the fall.
She is the granddaughter of Dennis and Dera Klanecky of St. Paul and Justin and JoAnn Kuszak of Ashton.
Logan is a 2015 graduate of Northwest High School. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is employed at Amur Equipment Finance as a Financial Accountant.
He is the grandson of Vern Ourada and the late Carol Ourada of York, the late Kenneth Dickey of York, and the late Barbara and Rodney Hammond of Grand Island.
A June 20, 2020, wedding is planned at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island, with Father Matthew Koperski officiating. Due to the pandemic, the couple is planning a vow renewal and reception later. The couple will reside in Lincoln.