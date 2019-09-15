Emmaline Meyer, Alec Baxter

Meyer-Baxter
Emmaline Meyer and Alec Baxter will exchange wedding vows Oct. 18, 2019, at Gardens on Q in Holdrege. A reception will be held Oct. 19 at the Backroom in Grand Island.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Brenda Meyer of Grand Island and the late Keith Meyer. Parents of the future groom are Greg and Adriene Baxter of Grand Island and grandparents are Thomas and Elizabeth Baxter of Grand Island and Duane and Bonnie Obermeir of Lincoln.
The couple are both 2013 graduates of Northwest High School in Grand Island. Emmaline earned a Bachelor of Science in biology in 2017 from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and received a master’s degree in education in 2019 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a seventh-grade science teacher for Culler Middle School in Lincoln. Alec received a Bachelor of Science in history and classics from UNL. He works as a pipe fitter for Nifco Mechanical in Lincoln.