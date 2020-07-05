Emily Wells, Connor Dethlefs

Wells-Dethlefs
Emily Virginia Wells and Connor Lee Dethlefs are planning a July 25, 2020, wedding at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Kim Wells of Cairo and the late Dennis Wells. The future groom is the son of Gary and Darlene Dethlefs of Rockville.
Emily is the granddaughter of the late Jim Wells of Lexington and Sue and Larry Lawrence of Payson, Ariz., and Dorothy Vavrina of Abie, Neb., and the late Terry Vavrina.
Connor is the grandson of Jerry and Dianna Dethlefs of Rockville and the late Raymond and Laura Salber of Albion.
Emily is a graduate of Centura High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agri-business. She is employed at Pathway Bank in Cairo, in a loan administration role.
Connor is a graduate of Loup City High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in animal science. He is engaged in ranching at the Carl Dethlefs & Sons Angus Ranch northwest of Rockville.