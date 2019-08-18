Caitlin Moraczewski, Ryan Elsner

Moraczewski-Elsner
Caitlin Moraczewski and Ryan Elsner, both of Loup City, will be united in marriage Sept. 7, 2019, at the country church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Paplin.
Caitlin is the daughter of Tim and Melanie Jonak of Rockville and Joe and Janet Moraczewski of Ashton. Ryan is the son of Ed Elsner and Marcy Sekutera of Loup City.
Ryan is employed with Aureus Medical of Omaha as a contract physical therapy assistant and has taken the couple to the western states seeking adventure for the past three years. Caitlin works in the hostess industry working for various restaurants, bars and grills. After the wedding, the couple plan on continuing their travels and adventures.