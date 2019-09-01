Ashley Tagart, Todd Lothrop

Tagart-Lothrop
Mike and Janel Tagart of Grand Island are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Tagart, to Todd Lothrop, son of Keith and Jill Lothrop, also of Grand Island.
Ashley Tagart and Todd Lothrop will be united in marriage Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island.
Ashley graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School in 2013. She graduated in May of 2019 from College of Saint Mary in Omaha with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She is employed with CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Todd graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School in 2012. He is employed with Landscaping Solutions in Grand Island.