Statler-Templin
Alicia Statler and Briar Templin will be united in marriage Oct.17, 2020, at the St. Libory Catholic Church.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Greg Statler of Grand Island and Lurleen Jarzynka-Statler of St. Libory. The future groom is the son of Lee Templin and Katie Krupicka of Hebron.
Alicia is a 2008 graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic. She attended Hastings College on a collegiate basketball scholarship and earned her bachelor’s degree in biopsychology. Alicia furthered her schooling and obtained her master’s degree in occupational therapy. She is employed at Infinity Rehab.
She is the granddaughter of John Jarzynka and the late Shirley Jarzynka of St. Paul and Jeanette Wampole and the late Gary Statler of Grand Island.
Briar graduated in 2010 from Thayer Central in Hebron. He attended Southeast Community College in Milford and received his degree as a diesel technician. Briar is employed at Case IH Hebron Implement.
The couple resides in Bruning.