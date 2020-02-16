Terri Osborn Feb 16, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terri Osborn is 55!Terri Osborn turns 55 years old on Feb. 22.Well wishers can send cards to her at: Terri Osborn405 Park Ave., Curtis, NE 69025 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wisher Well Terri Osborn Years Load comments MOST POPULAR Former Grand Islander will be on HGTV Friday night Grand Island man one of three arrested in child pornography investigations Jeremiah Gibson Jr., 8 Sam Rasmussen, 27 Chapman residents react to school closing promotion Baby Book 2020 promotion Corn Outlook 2020 More Latest Local Offers Serving Grand Island and surrounding communities since 1942 Residential & � Decks � Landscaping � Roofing � Siding � Windows JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call Contests & Events Show Us Your Ink 2020! Auto Racing Challenge Cutest Kids 2020 Cutest Couple 2020