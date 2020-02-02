Happy Birthday
Shirley Happold!
The family of Shirley Happold would like to honor her with a card shower. She will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Feb. 4, 2020.
Cards can be sent to:
106 W. Sixth Road
Doniphan, NE 68832
Happy Birthday
Shirley Happold!
The family of Shirley Happold would like to honor her with a card shower. She will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Feb. 4, 2020.
Cards can be sent to:
106 W. Sixth Road
Doniphan, NE 68832
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.