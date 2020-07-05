Linda Maruska Jul 5, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda Maruska — 80th BirthdayWe are requesting a card shower for Linda Maruska in honor of her 80th birthday July 7, 1940.Her address is: 115 E. 21st St.Grand Island, NE 68801 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Linda Maruska Birthday Shower Address Grand Island Ne E. Load comments MOST POPULAR Man dies in accident near Alda Holdrege mom just makes it to daughter's wedding: 'I'm sorry I'm late. I had to save a life.' Hunter Hawthorne, 21 UPDATE: Wood River man dies in accident near Alda Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home promotion Go Big Give More Latest Local Offers EAGLE EYE WEED CONTROL Serving Grand Island and surrounding communities since 1942 Residential & JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call Contests & Events Cutest Pets 2020 Father's Day Photo Contest Auto Racing Challenge