June Steenson Jun 21, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save June SteensonHappy 101st BirthdayJune Steenson celebrates her 101st birthday on June 23. Cards and good wishes may be sent to her home at:228 Friend RoadWolbach, NE 68882 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Birthday Wish Home Military Ne Load comments MOST POPULAR Grand Island woman sentenced for Social Security fraud Dr. William. Landis, 76 Coronavirus update: Grim blame game plays out over virus deaths in nursing homes. Get the latest. Hall County buildings reopen after COVID-19 closure Grand Island Public Schools proposes O’Connor Early Learning Center name for early childhood location promotion Senior Living June 2020 promotion Beef Tab 2020 More Latest Local Offers JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call Serving Grand Island and surrounding communities since 1942 Residential & EAGLE EYE WEED CONTROL Contests & Events Summer Sweepstakes Father's Day Photo Contest Auto Racing Challenge