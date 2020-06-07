Irene Payne

Irene Payne — Happy 85th Birthday

Irene has a BIG birthday just around the corner on June 19.

Since we can’t throw a big ole wing ding of a party, please help us celebrate her birthday in an equally big way.

We invite you to shower her with cards in honor of her 85th trip around the sun and encourage you to share this with your friends and family who also know Irene.

She will be absolutely tickled to hear from each and every one of you.

Very sincerely yours,

the Payne family

Cards can be sent to:

5430 W. One-R Road, Grand Island, NE 68803

