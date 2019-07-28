Happy 93rd Birthday to our dear Dad and Husband!

We love you very much and hope you have an amazing birthday!

Please send your birthday wishes to:

George Sedlacek, 1817 S. Curtis St., Grand Island, NE 68803

Love, Mom, Kathy, Jimmy and Jason

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments