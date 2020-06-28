Gary McAllister Jun 28, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary is turning 80!Help him celebrate his birthday on July 1 by sending cards to:Gary McAllister 3423 Kelly St., Apt. 107Grand Island, NE 68803 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gary Mcallister Birthday Apt. Grand Island Ne Load comments MOST POPULAR Kearney teacher dead after car strikes her, her husband Wednesday night Gordmans in Grand Island to be fifth major store to close Arrested man admits to six thefts, six burglaries in central Grand Island Lincoln police: Former Nebraska football player Maurice Washington found G.I. man accused of hitting man with baseball bat promotion Go Big Give promotion Senior Living June 2020 More Latest Local Offers JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call Serving Grand Island and surrounding communities since 1942 Residential & EAGLE EYE WEED CONTROL Contests & Events Father's Day Photo Contest Auto Racing Challenge