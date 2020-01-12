Happy 85th Birthday — Donna Borer
Donna Borer is celebrating her 85th birthday on Jan. 15.
Her family is requesting a card shower in honor of Donna’s 85th birthday.
Cards can be sent to:
Donna Borer
1721 Grand Island Ave.
Grand Island, NE 68803
Happy 85th Birthday — Donna Borer
Donna Borer is celebrating her 85th birthday on Jan. 15.
Her family is requesting a card shower in honor of Donna’s 85th birthday.
Cards can be sent to:
Donna Borer
1721 Grand Island Ave.
Grand Island, NE 68803
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.