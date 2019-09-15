Daurice Hower

Daurice Hower

Daurice (Pizzolato) Hower will be celebrating her 50th birthday on Sept. 18, 2019.

Please shower her with birthday cards. Send cards to:

923 W. 14th St.

Grand Island, NE 68801

Happy 50th Birthday!

With love from your family.

