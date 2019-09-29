Bill Wurtz

Wurtz to turn 90 October 8

Bill Wurtz is celebrating his 90th birthday Tuesday, Oct.8, 2019.

His family would like to honor him with a card shower to celebrate.

Cards may be sent to:

2316 28th St., Room 201, Central City, NE 68826

