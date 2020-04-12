Betty Gannon — Happy 80th Birthday
Betty Gannon has a BIG birthday just around the corner on April 18.
Please help us celebrate her in an equally big way despite the “shelter-at-home” orders. We invite you to shower her with cards in honor of her 80th trip around the sun and encourage you to share this with your friends and family who also know Betty. She will be absolutely tickled to hear from each and every one of you.
Very sincerely yours,
Tammy, Tracy and Troy
Cards can be sent to:
P.O. Box 1121
Congress, AZ 85332