Arthur Barg

Arthur Barg — Happy 106th Birthday

Arthur Barg will be celebrating his 106th birthday on Nov. 12, 2019.

A card shower is requested by the family.

Cards can be sent to: Arthur Barg

4079 Timberline St., Apt 107, Grand Island, NE 68803

