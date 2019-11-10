Arthur Barg — Happy 106th Birthday
Arthur Barg will be celebrating his 106th birthday on Nov. 12, 2019.
A card shower is requested by the family.
Cards can be sent to: Arthur Barg
4079 Timberline St., Apt 107, Grand Island, NE 68803
