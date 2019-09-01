Happy 95th Birthday — Anna Lee Young
Anna Lee Young will celebrate her 95th birthday on Sept. 8, 2019. Her family has planned a card shower in her honor.
For many years, Anna Lee has helped with meals to the sick, taken care of her family and her church family. She was especially known for making her special apple pies for others on their birthday.
Never a materialistic person, Anna Lee always treasured the time she spent with family and friends. Please help us celebrate our mom’s birthday.
“Our mom, the apple pie lady.”
Love from your daughters,
Bev Young and Barb Haycock,
and grandchildren
Please send cards to:
Anna Lee Young
Bickford Assisted Living
3285 Woodridge Blvd.
Grand Island, NE 68801