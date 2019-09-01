Anna Lee Young

Happy 95th Birthday — Anna Lee Young

Anna Lee Young will celebrate her 95th birthday on Sept. 8, 2019. Her family has planned a card shower in her honor.

For many years, Anna Lee has helped with meals to the sick, taken care of her family and her church family. She was especially known for making her special apple pies for others on their birthday.

Never a materialistic person, Anna Lee always treasured the time she spent with family and friends. Please help us celebrate our mom’s birthday.

“Our mom, the apple pie lady.”

Love from your daughters,

Bev Young and Barb Haycock,

and grandchildren

Please send cards to:

Anna Lee Young

Bickford Assisted Living

3285 Woodridge Blvd.

Grand Island, NE 68801

