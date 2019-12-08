Happy 91st Birthday — Agnes ‘Aggie’ Fila

WISHING YOU MANY MORE YEARS OF LIFE’S BLESSINGS AND SENDING YOU MUCH LOVE ON YOUR SPECIAL DAY...

December 9, 1928

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments