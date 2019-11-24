Wally and Marge Burrows are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family get-together Dec. 1 at Kerry’s Restaurant.
Their family consists of four sons and their spouses, Larry and Deb, Darrell and Carol, Robert and Traci and Barry and Christy. They also have nine grandchildren, Ashlee, Lacey and Dan, Darren and Katie, Erin and Zach and Joe, Gunner, Nate, Brody and Carley, and one great-grandson, Easton.
Wally Burrows and Marge Macomber were married Nov. 29, 1959, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island.
Congrats may be sent to them at:
4333 Prairie Clover Circle
Grand Island, NE 68803