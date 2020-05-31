Vern and Kay Robbins May 31, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vern and Kay Robbins — 40th Wedding AnniversaryMy life got a whole lot better when you married me, and my life continues to get better and better with each passing year. Love, Vern Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vern Whole Lot Wedding Anniversary Life Love Year Get Better Load comments MOST POPULAR 'It's very bad': 13 die in coronavirus outbreak at Aurora nursing home Principal Financial workers in Grand Island, three other locations to work remotely Grand Island man arrested on indecency, assault charges following alleged exposure incident Kurtis Glines, 35 Night of the Twisters: Grand Islanders share stories of 1980 tornadoes as 40th anniversary approaches promotion Beef Tab 2020 promotion Graduation 2020 promotion Senior Living April 2020 More Latest Local Offers Serving Grand Island and surrounding communities since 1942 Residential & JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call Contests & Events Father's Day Photo Contest Show Us Your Mask Photo Contest Nebraska Weather Photo Contest Auto Racing Challenge