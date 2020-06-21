Ron and Karen Delaney — Happy 50th Anniversary
Ron and Karen (Summers) Delaney of Fullerton, are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
On June 20, 1970, the two were married in the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth, Neb. Each pursued life long careers as they resided in Fullerton. Ron was the local pharmacists and Karen a local kindergarten teacher. The couple has two children and spouse, Megan and Michael Anderson of St. Paul and Travis Delaney of Lincoln. They have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Ron and Karen are enjoying retirement by spending time with their family, attending Nebraska football games, finding unique wineries, great restaurants and traveling the world.
Congratulations can be sent to:
P.O. Box 842, Fullerton, NE 68638