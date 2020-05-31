Ron and Dorla Bickford — Happy 65th Anniversary
Ron and Dorla Bickford will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2020. They have provided love, guidance, support and encouragement to three children, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, other family and many friends. Their life together is a testimony that with true love it is possible to make it through all the peaks and valleys of life.
We Love You!
Rona and Jimmie Jackson, Brenda Bickford, and Curt Bickford
Congratulations can be sent to:
4001 Kay Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803