Robin and Janet Elstermeier — 50th Anniversary
Robin and Janet Elstermeier are joyfully celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 15, 1969, at Presbyterian Church in St. Paul.
Their family includes Chris, Gina, Abby and Emma Elstermeier of St. Paul; Tanner, Kelsey and Bexley Kolar of Madison; Steve, Kathy, Delaney and Stephan Exon of Lincoln; Scott, Cindy, Lauren, Landon and Lilian Hinrichs of Hastings.
Their children are requesting a card shower in honor of their parents’ anniversary.
Cards may be sent to:
1121 Custer St., St. Paul, NE 68873