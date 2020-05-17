Happy 45th Anniversary — Robert and Juanita Briseno
The children of Robert and Juanita (Soto) Briseno would love for you to join them in wishing their parents a very happy 45th wedding anniversary. Robert and Juanita (Soto) were married May 17, 1975, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River.
Their family includes children: Robert Jr. and Shea of Grand Island and their children, Raigan, Benjamin, Gabriel and Jonah; Paul and Heidi of Brookings, S.D., and their children, Julia, Leanna, Noah and Sofia; and David and Erin of Atlanta, Ga., and their children, Cooper and Jack.
Your cards of well wishes are welcomed at:
1311 Cottonwood St., Wood River, NE 68883