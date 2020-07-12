Ray and Sandie Hansen — 50th Wedding Anniversary
Ray and Sandie Hansen from Alda are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They got married July 18, 1970. They owned and operated Town and Country Carpet Service from 1974 until they retired in 2019.
They are the parents of Rob, Tammy and Timm; grandparents of Keyona, Satasha, Brianna, Codey, Michael and Madalyn; and great-grandparents of Hunter and Wyatt.
Card shower for this great moment — cards can be sent to:
1107 Highway 34, Aurora, NE 68818