Pastor Ron and Elinor Kuehner

Happy 50th Anniversary

OPEN HOUSE

Sunday, July 28, from 2 to 5 p.m.

at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill

Pastor Ron Kuehner and Elinor Umland were married Aug. 17, 1969, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Hampton, Neb. They lived in western Hamilton County Nebraska until 1982 when Ron entered Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. Ron served St. Paul’s in Readlyn, Iowa, and Elinor taught in Community Lutheran School. Later they moved to Nebraska where Ron served Zion-Red Cloud and Grace-Franklin. They retired in Blue Hill. Ron served Trinity-Campbell and Calvary-Rosmont. He is still serving Calvary.

They are the parents of three children, Sarah and A.J. Vitt, Benjamin Kuehner and David and Amy Kuehner, and have seven grandchildren.

