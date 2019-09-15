Neal and Ruth Sandell
Happy 60th Anniversary
Neal and Ruth Sandell of Polk will be celebrating 60 years of marriage on Sept. 20, 2019.
They will celebrate at a later date with their children and families, Cary (Becki ) Sandell of Malcolm, Lynne’ (Cory) Bergt of Lincoln, Michel (Lee) Peterson of Stromsburg, Kevin (Melody) Sandell of Polk.
Their grandchildren are: Jessica, Emily, Courtney, Shanae, Alayna, Cayden, Connor, Jared (Heidi), Noah and Chloe.
If you wish to send them greetings, their address is:
2408 E. 26th Road, Polk, NE 68654