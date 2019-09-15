Neal and Ruth Sandell

Neal and Ruth Sandell

Happy 60th Anniversary

Neal and Ruth Sandell of Polk will be celebrating 60 years of marriage on Sept. 20, 2019.

They will celebrate at a later date with their children and families, Cary (Becki ) Sandell of Malcolm, Lynne’ (Cory) Bergt of Lincoln, Michel (Lee) Peterson of Stromsburg, Kevin (Melody) Sandell of Polk.

Their grandchildren are: Jessica, Emily, Courtney, Shanae, Alayna, Cayden, Connor, Jared (Heidi), Noah and Chloe.

If you wish to send them greetings, their address is:

2408 E. 26th Road, Polk, NE 68654

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments