Melvin and Phyllis Bender
Happy 65th Wedding Anniversary
In honor of their parents 65th wedding anniversary, the children of Melvin and Phyllis Bender of Polk are hosting an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Polk Community Hall in Polk.
Melvin and Phyllis were blessed with four children, Victor and Ronda Bender of Beatrice, Kathie and Dennis Carlstrom of Polk, Patti and Randy Saner of North Platte and Terry and Melanie Bender of Hordville. They also have 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to:
865 Park Ave., Polk, NE 68654
The couple requests no gifts.