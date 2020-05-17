40th Anniversary Card Shower
Marty and Darcy Spanel
May 24, 2020, marks the 40th wedding anniversary for Marty Spanel and Darcy (Frauen) Spanel. They were married in 1980 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They raised one child, the late Clark Spanel. The two spent the majority of their years in Grand Island, moving just three years ago to Georgia.
Their daughter-in-law, Lacritia (Crish) C. Spanel, Jordan Conner, and two grand-dogs, Angus and Tuie, would like to honor them (Mama and Papa Spanel) with a card shower. We love you and wish we could be there to celebrate.
Please send cards, including fond memories of this couple to:
Marty and Darcy Spanel
1343 York Drive, Grovetown, GA 30813