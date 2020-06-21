50th Wedding Anniversary
Larry Virus of Hebron and Patricia Osborne of Fairbury were married June 28, 1970. They met at the Ordinance Plant west of Grand Island during the Vietnam conflict. They lived in Grand Island until 1980 and moved to the rural Doniphan area until recently moving back to Grand Island. The couple have three children, Scott, Allen and Timothy, and seven grandchildren.
A card shower is being held in their honor. Cards may be sent to:
Larry and Patricia Virus
1711 E. Capital, No. 1,
Grand Island, NE 68801