Larry and Lyanne Kelly

Time may have faded away, but our LOVE never will.

Happy 50th Anniversary — Aug. 24, 1969 — Larry and Lyanne (DeFreece) Kelly.

Son, Michael; Daughter, Stephanie; grandchildren, Cooper, Connor and Catey

