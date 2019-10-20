Junior and Linda Bonnesen

Happy 60th Anniversary — Junior and Linda Bonnesen

October 25 marks the 60th wedding anniversary for Hans “Junior” Bonnesen and Linda (Warner) Bonnesen of Grand Island. They were married in 1959 at Manning, Iowa. They raised two children, Doug Bonnesen of Kechi, Kan., and Holly (Bonnesen) Derr of Harvard, Neb. Doug and Holly would like to honor this occasion with a card shower.

Please send cards, including fond memories of this couple to:

4216 Vermont Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803

No gifts, please.

