Husens Celebrate 50 years
Gregory and Joyce (Gleason) Husen of Broken Arrow, Okla., celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday, June 6. They were married on June 6, 1970, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. The couple have three children, Jeff and Beth Husen of Bixby, Okla.; Stephanie Husen of Tulsa, Okla.; and AC and Annie Husen of Moore, Okla. When they aren’t busy exploring the countryside in their RV or volunteering at the church, they enjoy spending time with their five grandchildren, Nathan, Gib, Michael, Andi and Jacob.
Their children and grandchildren would like to be the first to congratulate Greg and Joyce on this exciting milestone and publicly thank the loving couple for their selfless dedication to family, friends, community and faith. The family couldn’t have asked for more outstanding role models in life and love.