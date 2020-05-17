Eugene and Patricia Koza
60th Anniversary
The family of Eugene and Patricia Koza of Silver Creek is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, May 28, 2020. They were married May 28, 1960, in Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church (Krakow, Neb.)
Please help us celebrate their long lasting love and marriage with a card. Feel free to include a story, great memory or anything else that you can think of that will bring a smile to their faces.
Thank you, from all of us, for all the years of love and friendship you have given to our parents! Their family includes Barbara Holland of Denver, Colo., Jim and Therese Scherer of Clarks, Gerald Koza of Omaha, Ray and Lisa Koza of Omaha, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cards of congratulations will reach them at:
609 Vine St., Silver Creek, NE 68663