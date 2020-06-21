Chramosta’s 60th Anniversary
In celebration of Eugene and Janice Chramosta’s 60th wedding anniversary, their family would like to honor them with a card shower.
They were married June 23, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Prairie Center.
Cards and letters of congratulations can be sent to:
20825 Maple Road, Gibbon, NE 68840
Gene and Janice are the proud parents of four children, Lyndel and Mark Spurgeon, Rick and Teresa Chramosta, Kerry Langin, Becky and Mark Ehrhorn, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. They look forward to celebrating in person with family and friends in the future.