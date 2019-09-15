Eldon and Rita Wichmann — Happy 60th Anniversary
Eldon and Rita (Arends) Wichmann are joyfully celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 15, 1959, at St. Libory Catholic Church.
The family will celebrate with Mass and dinner hosted by their children, Jeff and Jacy Wichmann of Plattsmouth, Rodney and Kay Wichmann of St. Libory, Brad and Chris Wichmann of Palmer, Darren Wichmann of Grand Island, Jody, wife of the late Chad Wichmann of Syracuse, Sherise and Rich Loeffelbein of Palmer, and the late Shelia Wichmann.
Their grandchildren are Justin and Abbi Wichmann of Alaska, Cedric and Rachel Wichmann of Virginia, Anna and Brian Moriarty of Texas, Zach Wichmann of Plattsmouth, Jade Wichmann of Plattsmouth, Kendra and Ben Lutz of Archer, Bryce and Alli Wichmann of St. Libory, Cortney Wichmann of Texas, Tyler and Sy Wichmann of Grand Island, Shayla and Andrew Tibbetts of Palmer, Spencer Wichmann of Lincoln, Chet Wichmann of Palmer, Jerrid and Shantell Wichmann of Hastings, Sarah and Chris Golick of St. Paul, Kelsi and Cody Hutchinson of Lincoln and Lexi and Paige Loeffelbein of Palmer.
Their great-grandchildren are Garrett, Emma, Ava and Lucy Wichmann, Avianna, Reilly and Eldon Wichmann, Zoey and Zaylie Moriarty, and Bexley and Brixton Lutz.
Please help them celebrate with a card shower. Their address is:
336 O Road, St. Libory, NE 68872