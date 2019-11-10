Rathmans to Celebrate
60th Wedding Anniversary
Don and Laveda Rathman of Doniphan were married Nov. 11, 1959, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island.
Their family wishes them a happy anniversary and will celebrate with them at Thanksgiving.
Their family includes David and his family, Michael, Karli and Grace of Omaha; Darla Rathman Treacy of Springfield, Mo., Kaleb, Springfield, Mo., Darian and Jake Spindler, Fort Collins, Colo.; and Zach and Charlie Treacy and family, Jaiden, Gatlin and Addie of Bolivar, Mo.