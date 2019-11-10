Don and Laveda Rathman

Rathmans to Celebrate

60th Wedding Anniversary

Don and Laveda Rathman of Doniphan were married Nov. 11, 1959, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island.

Their family wishes them a happy anniversary and will celebrate with them at Thanksgiving.

Their family includes David and his family, Michael, Karli and Grace of Omaha; Darla Rathman Treacy of Springfield, Mo., Kaleb, Springfield, Mo., Darian and Jake Spindler, Fort Collins, Colo.; and Zach and Charlie Treacy and family, Jaiden, Gatlin and Addie of Bolivar, Mo.

