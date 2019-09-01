Dennis and Mary Harb — Happy 50th Anniversary
Dennis and Mary Harb are joyfully celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 6, 1969, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.
A family gathering in July was hosted by their sons and spouses, Rebecca and Jeff Harb and Annette and Jason Harb.
Their grandchildren are Brittany, Abbi and Chloe Harb of Arizona and Caleb, Owen, Emma and Zane of Grand Island.
If you wish to send a card, their address is:
420 S. Grant St., Grand Island, NE 68803