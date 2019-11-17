50th Anniversary
Dennis and Barbara Huxtable
The family of Dennis and Barbara (Allan) Huxtable of Wood River is hosting a card shower in honor of their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. They were wed Nov. 8, 1969, at the Berean Fundamental Church in Shelton.
The special couple celebrated their anniversary at the Saddle Club with family. The roots of a family tree begin with the love of two hearts. Their family includes Craig and Angela Huxtable of Wood River and Brenda and Kurtis Knapp of Grand Island. Grandchildren are Cierra, Cydnee and Cade Huxtable and Wyatt, Kelsey and Jacey Knapp.
We thank our family and friends who have created so many special memories along the way.
Please send anniversary wishes, including fond memories of this special couple to:
Dennis and Barb Huxtable
8520 S. 90th Road, Wood River, NE 68883