Bob and Terry Markvicka — 50th Anniversary
Bob and Terry Markvicka will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception and dance from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the United Veterans Club. The dance begins at 6.
Bob and Terry were married Sept. 27, 1969, in Valentine. Their family includes children, Bob and Kim Markvicka of Smithville, Mo., and Tracey and Dan Moritz of Grand Island. They have two grandchildren, Kyle Moritz of Lincoln and Tyler Moritz of Grand Island.
No gifts, please.