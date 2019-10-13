Bob and Jennifer (Kirkpatrick) Herman — Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary!
Bob and Jen were married Oct. 11, 1969, at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island. They resided in Grand Island until 2000 and then moved to Cairo, where they currently reside.
They raised two daughters and one son and have four grandsons and three granddaughters, all of whom wish them a sincere congratulations and thank them for their guidance, love and support.
Well wishes can be sent to:
13531 W. White Cloud Road, Cairo, NE 68824
No gifts, please.