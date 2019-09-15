KROHN OPEN HOUSE RECEPTION
A reminder that friends and relatives are all invited to celebrate Bob and Connie Krohn’s 60th wedding anniversary. Please join us from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Balz Reception Room, 213 N. Sycamore St.
KROHN OPEN HOUSE RECEPTION
A reminder that friends and relatives are all invited to celebrate Bob and Connie Krohn’s 60th wedding anniversary. Please join us from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Balz Reception Room, 213 N. Sycamore St.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.